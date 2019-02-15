South Africa: Csa Congratulates Proteas Women On Sri Lanka Series Victory

Cape Town — Cricket South Africa (CSA) has congratulated the Proteas women's team on winning their ICC Women's Championship ODI series against Sri Lanka with a game to spare.

The Proteas went 2-0 up in the three-match series when they won the second match by 30 runs on the DLS method at Senwes Park on Thursday. The final match is on Sunday.

"Congratulations to our women's national team and our support staff on what was a very important series win as part of their campaign to qualify directly for the 2021 edition of the ICC Women's World Cup," commented CSA Chief Executive Thabang Moroe.

"Losing their captain at the 11th hour with a serious injury would have tested the resolve of any team and yet they responded with one of their most impressive wins for some time.

"We had another star performance from one of our leading all-rounders, Marizanne Kapp, following on the excellent effort by Dane van Niekerk in the first game of the series.

"It was also good to see young players such as Laura Wolvaardt and Lara Goodall doing so well while Sune Luus stepped into the captaincy position impressively.

"We wish them everything of the best for the final match of the series and their upcoming Women's Championship Series against Pakistan as well as to our captain, Van Niekerk, for a quick and full recovery from injury," concluded Moroe.

Source: <b>Sport24</b>