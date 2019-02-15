Africa: Kenya to Host First Africa Protected Areas Congress

Nairobi — Kenya is set to host the first ever Africa Protected Areas Congress In November 2019.

The congress is the first ever continent-wide gathering of African leaders, citizens, and interest groups to discuss the role of protected areas in conserving nature and promoting sustainable development.

The meeting is expected to attract more than 2,000 delegates who will deliberate on homegrown ways to secure a sustainable future for Africa's protected areas.

The conference will also showcase homegrown examples of practical, innovative, sustainable and replicable solutions that harmonize conservation and sustainable human development.

The collective efforts from the African leaders are expected to contribute to African Union's Agenda 2063 of "an integrated, prosperous and peaceful Africa, driven by its own citizens and representing a dynamic force in international arena".

Tourism and Wildlife Principal Secretary, Margaret Mwakima says human beings can live with animals and take care of each other to save biodiversity.

"As a continent, we can offer resilience, adaptability and tackle climate change to protect our biodiversity," he said.

The forum is organized by the World Commission on Protected Areas (WCPA) and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, at the start of the 20th century, there were only a handful of protected areas approximately 200,000 which cover around 14.6 percent of the world's land and around 2.8 percent of the oceans.