Namibia: Sports Governors Smoke Peace Pipe

THE Namibia Sports Commission and the Namibia National Olympic Committee this week put an end to their cold war, and vowed to enhance the industry's ailing profile.

The two bodies made the declaration when jointly announcing that they had reached common ground regarding remedies for the Gymnastics Federation of Namibia (GFN), which is beset by administrative conflict, on Wednesday.

To that end, a four-member interim committee has been established to run the GFN until elections are held to vote a new substantive leadership into power.

On the committee are Marja Woortman, Martie Opperman, Dione Dichtl and Tessa Rossouw. The quartet are not eligible for nomination to stand for positions at the annual general assembly on 23 February.

"We wish to assure the nation that the Namibia Sports Commission, the Namibia National Olympic Committee and the Commonwealth Games Association are jointly committed, and will continue to work together and serve in the best interest of sports in Namibia through continued consultation, and positive and progressive engagement," said NSC chief administrator Simataa Freddy Mwiya.

Having indefinitely suspended the gymnastics federation's executive committee and operations last November, the sports commission took exception to the NNOC and CGA setting up a steering committee to tend to the then frozen code without the national sports governing body's blessing.

A ceasefire has since been struck, resulting in the GFN's suspension being lifted. Bans on former GFN executive president Valereis Geldenhuys-Venter; vice president, public relations Britt Adonis; and executive member Dichtl for alleged maladministration of the federation were also reversed.

Additionally, the GFN is expected to realign its constitution with the National Sports Act and international sports bodies which its affiliated to.

"It should be noted that all decisions and resolutions taken earlier are hereby revoked. The NSC and NNOC-CGA will continue to monitor the progress on all logistic arrangements for the AGA and elections process, and ensure that all documentation is in compliance with the established statutory requirements as stipulated in the Namibia Sports Act," said Mwiya.

NNOC president Abner Xoagub said the outcome of the GFN debacle and the collaboration agreement should be the blueprint for sports administration in the country.

"We are all here for sports in the country. We share the same members. We resort under the ministry of sports," he added.

"We had discussions, and in the meeting we had, we came to the conclusion that all the key players need to meet on a quarterly basis.

"We'll be discussing issues affecting sports in this country. These meetings will not only be limited to sports. Increasingly, sports is also associated with culture internationally, so from time to time, we may also engage senior members from the education and culture ministry," Xoagub continued.

"We want to speak the same language, and join forces and resources so that we can benefit our athletes. We hope that this partnership and joint effort will benefit all of us. With the current economic status, we'll make sure that we account for what we are doing as the key bodies. In the past, it was challenging, and it didn't help us that the three key players were not talking to each other," he added.