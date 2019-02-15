Namibia: Sampofu Says Educated People Promote Tribalism

ZAMBEZI regional governor Lawrence Sampofu has urged those who are educated to stop practising tribalism in the region because it hampers development.

Sampofu made this call on Wednesday during a meeting with the heads of department from various government ministries.

"Tribalism has become a disease in the region, and is mostly practised by people who are educated. We need to fight against tribalism. In offices, workers are fighting because they did not get a post, want to remain in a post, or that posts be occupied only by a certain tribe. This attitude leads to infighting, lack of production, and will derail our efforts of achieving our desired gaols. You give two people a task to work together to achieve a certain goal, but they will start fighting first about who they are individually, instead of looking at how to achieve the plan at hand. That is time-consuming! When we have infighting amongst ourselves, we are scaring away potential investors. In December, young people marry each other regardless of their tribes, and their parents do not even tell them not to marry each other. In the villages, there is no tribalism; it is only in our offices," he stressed.

Sampofu further encouraged the people of the region to be united with a purpose, and to love one another, as the Bible says.

"As leaders in the Zambezi region, we must be mindful of the fact that we must steer development in the region. Therefore, we must make sure that every dollar sent to this region by the central government is put to good use, and no funds must be returned to treasury," he advised.

The Zambezi Regional Council's chairperson, Beaven Munali, at the same meeting noted that this year, all the heads of department in the region will be expected to deliver quality services to the residents, as 2019 was declared the year of accountability by president Hage Geingob.

"Last year, a number of complaints were received from the residents on the services they got from various departments at government offices. It is my wish that this year is not going to be the same. The poor services delivered to our residents are mostly caused by poor supervision, and it is therefore important that heads of department address issues of discipline and accountability with their subordinates. The attitudes of those entrusted to render services to residents is really disappointing in the Zambezi region. I am aware that the government is faced with financial challenges, but this excuse should not be an everyday song from all of us, including politicians," Munali stated.

He added that there were some departments which did well, and people are happy with the services, to which he encouraged those who are not doing well to pull up their socks.

"I would like to see what we have promised the residents to be implemented because it is only then that the region will move forward, like other regions in the country. I am of the opinion that the heads of department should meet during the course of the year to report on the progress as well as challenges encountered. I furthermore believe that this year will be a year of hard work. Therefore, I will require all of us to work together, through individual dedication and collaborative teamwork. The Zambezi region can achieve more in all sectors. I know that there will always be complaints of poor service delivery here and there, but let us try to find a way to mitigate the complaints from our residents. I, therefore, look forward to work and collaborate with all of you, and wish you a productive year. Our doors are open to all of you for new ideas," he added.