15 February 2019

Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Kenya: Ethiopia, Kenya to Establish Peace Committee to Address Security Issues in Border Areas

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Supplied
Ethiopia border.

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and Kenya through their joint Border Commission agreed to establish a peace committee to resolve issues that could disturb peace and security of residents in boarder areas, according the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The peace committee, agreed up on to be established, comprises officials of relevant government institutions, administrators of areas in the shared boarder and elders from both countries.

The 32nd Ethio-Kenya Joint Border Commission meeting has discussed on border related issues for three days since Tuesday in Adama.

The three-day meeting discussed on political, socio-economic, peace and security issues across the shared boarder.

The meeting concluded by adopting resolutions that enable them strengthen relations and resolve forthcoming conflicts.

The Ethio-Kenya Joint Border Commission is one of the oldest joint border commissions in the region dealing with border issues.

Kenya

Kenya Acquires New Diagnostic Tools to Boost War on HIV

Kenya has acquired the new diagnostic tools to boost the fight against HIV in East and Southern Africa. Read more »

Read the original article on ENA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.