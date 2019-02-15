Kenya: Ethiopia, Kenya to Establish Peace Committee to Address Security Issues in Border Areas

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and Kenya through their joint Border Commission agreed to establish a peace committee to resolve issues that could disturb peace and security of residents in boarder areas, according the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The peace committee, agreed up on to be established, comprises officials of relevant government institutions, administrators of areas in the shared boarder and elders from both countries.

The 32nd Ethio-Kenya Joint Border Commission meeting has discussed on border related issues for three days since Tuesday in Adama.

The three-day meeting discussed on political, socio-economic, peace and security issues across the shared boarder.

The meeting concluded by adopting resolutions that enable them strengthen relations and resolve forthcoming conflicts.

The Ethio-Kenya Joint Border Commission is one of the oldest joint border commissions in the region dealing with border issues.