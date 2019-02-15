Namibia: Zim 'Fraudster Denied' Work Visa

Forty Namibians have lost part if not all means to sustain their families, controversial Zimbabwean footballer Tapiwa Simon Musekiwa "has not been penalised" for contravening several Namibian laws and should not get an "extension or renewal" of his work visa, senior immigration official Tjinomaza Tjizoo recommended to the home affairs ministry's executive director.

In his 12-point tabulated objection submission, Tjizoo contends that Musekiwa has thus far escaped retribution due to "being protected by the chairman of the NPL [Patrick Kauta], who is also the chairman of African Stars FC and his employer".

Kauta last month announced that the player completed a seven-match ban for playing under a false name when representing former club Young African in 28 Namibia Premier League matches last season. Before the start of the 2018-19 campaign, Musekiwa declared under oath that he had used the tampered passport of a certain Albert Mujikijera, who is employed as a welder in Windhoek.

Furthermore, the player had been appropriately penalised by the NPL disciplinary committee, and that the NPL would not initiate criminal prosecution as that would amount to double jeopardy, Kauta said.

While Musekiwa continues to play for the defending league champions, Young African admitted to and were found guilty on two counts of fraud, resulting in docked points and an instant demotion to the first division as well as being fined N$50 000 for fielding an ineligible player.

Additionally, Tjizoo claims that 27 players, 10 technical team members and three backroom support staff no longer have salaries to sustain their families and support their communities at the expense of Musekiwa.

"Musekiwa did not suffer any loss as he is still employed by African Stars football club," Tjizoo charged.

"The question we should ask ourselves is, how many other crimes did Mr Albert Musekiwa commit by misrepresenting himself as Mr Mujikijera?

"We would like to place on record that Mr Mujikijera never played football for Young African, neither did he play football for any club in Namibia and/or in Zimbabwe. The fact of the matter is, Mr Mujikijera is indeed a vendor, who might have entered Namibia on a business visa".

African Stars, who yesterday held a crisis meeting over the situation, will comment in depth on the matter at the appropriate juncture, club executive director Salomo Hei told The Namibian Sport.

"This is a legal issue. There are people capacitated to deal with it," he said.

"In respect of the player, he has got the papers to be in the country until the 22nd of February. Until then, we have complied with the regulations in respect of what we needed to follow in order for him to be a player for African Stars, and to participate in matches.

"We are just waiting on immigration to revert back to us with regards to the application for an extension or a new work permit," he noted.

The NPL's handling of the identity fraud scandal has ignited fierce debate in football circles. Kauta has been accused in some quarters of influencing proceedings, given his club's association with the player. He has vehemently and repeatedly denied that he is compromised.

Having demoted Young African to the second tier, the NPL executive, who "are only executing the DC's decision", did not promote a replacement, with the league roster down to 15 teams.

Relegated Young Chiefs, who lay claim to having sounded the alarm on the identity fraud, are adamant they should return to the top-flight, while Civics also want to be part of the Standard Bank Top Eight competition in place of Young African, who want the NPL programme halted until the Namibia Football Association hears their appeal against the demotion.

Having ended ninth last season, Orlando Pirates were nudged up to complete the top eight, but Civics' would place above Eleven Arrows, who ended seventh, should the points deducted from Young African be practically awarded to the teams which Musekiwa played against.