Tanzania: U-17 Afcon Logo Launched in Dar

Dar es Salaam — A special U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Logo has been officially launched.

The logo was launched by the Tanzania minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Dr Harrison Mwakyembe, at a brief ceremony held at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

The launching was also attended by the National Sports Council (NSC) chairman, Leodgar Tenga, the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) vice president, Athuman Nyamlani, the director of Sports Development, Yusuph Singu and the NSC secretary general, Alex Mkenyenge.

Speaking during the ceremony, Minister Mwakyembe said the launch confirms that the country will host the African Youths Championships for the first time - and, for good measure, stated that he was sure they would clinch the title.

Mwakyembe said the government will make efforts to ensure that the team qualifies for the Fifa U-17 tourney slated for between October 5 and 27 this year.

He said they are satisfied with the team's preparations, and they expect to camp in Antalya, Turkey, before featuring in the special Uefa-Caf tournament scheduled to start early next month.

Serengeti Boys are in Group A in the U-17 Afcon alongside Nigeria's Golden Eaglets, as well as teams from Angola and Uganda. The Tanzanian Boys will launch their Afcon campaign against Golden Eaglets at the National Stadium on April 14. They will also face Angola on April 17 before taking on Uganda in what will be their final Groups stage match.

Group B comprises Guinea, Cameroon, Morocco and Senegal.