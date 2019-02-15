Namibia: NAC to Name New CEO in Two Weeks

CHAIRPERSON of the Namibia Airports Company (NAC) board, Leake Hangala, says the board is hoping to appoint a new chief executive by the end of this month.

Hangala made these remarks after The Namibian reported online yesterday that the NAC board agreed to appoint Bisey /Uirab as the new chief executive at the state agency tasked with running the country's eight national airports.

/Uirab, who is concluding his second five-year term at Namport at the end of April, has been the chief executive of the ports authority since 2009.

Hangala declined to comment on reports that the parastatal wanted to appoint /Uirab, but promised an appointment would be made soon.

Uirab declined to comment yesterday.

A person familiar with the matter said the board informed transport minister John Mutorwa this week about their decision.

Mutorwa told The Namibian on Wednesday that he was not aware of the recommendation.

The decision to hire /Uirab comes two months after the board agreed to appoint accountant Werner Schuckmann, who later rejected the offer.

He was aggrieved that The Namibian had published some of his demands, especially that NAC must pay him N$2,6 million a year to lead the troubled parastatal.

The NAC has been a hotbed for allegations of corruption, bribery and fraud. Seven people have served or acted as NAC chief executives since 2013.

The parastatal is set to be a principal agency in the upgrade of Hosea Kutako International Airport at more than N$3 billion.