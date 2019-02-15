South Africa: EFF MP in Court On Laptop Theft Charge

EFF MP Nazier Paulsen made a quick appearance in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Friday over the alleged theft of a laptop while still at the Western Cape legislature.

"It is complete rubbish," said Paulsen, after the case was postponed for him to make representations to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Paulsen said that he had worked at the legislature between 2014 and 2015.

When he left, he did not return the laptop immediately, as he was travelling and wanted to remove any personal data that may have been on it.

He said he did return the laptop, but was still charged with theft.

Paulsen regards the charges as a political move against him, but says he is confident that he will be cleared.

"I have every confidence in the justice system," said Paulsen, dressed in black and white, with his red socks as a nod to the party's colours.

Last week, other members of the party came into the sights of the police after MP Marshall Dlamini slapped an official after the State of the Nation Address at Parliament.

The EFF has argued that this was a reflex response after hearing of a plot to assassinate party leader Julius Malema.

That case is still under investigation.

