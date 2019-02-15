15 February 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Cricket SA Throws Weight Behind Caster Semenya

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cape Town — Cricket South Africa (CSA ) has thrown its weight behind athlete Caster Semenya and her fight for gender equality ahead of her landmark hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) next week.

The double 800 metres Olympic champion is set to challenge a proposed rule by the International Athletics Federation (IAAF) aiming to restrict testosterone levels in female runners.

"We stand here as the cricket fraternity joining all the voices throughout the world, to denounce the IAAF Gender Regulations as an act of discrimination against women in sport," CSA CEO Thabang Moroe said via a press statement.

"We state categorically and emphatically that women like Caster, who is born with intersex variations, should enjoy the same rights to dignity as all women.

"We honour, celebrate and recognise the equality of all women in sport. As the national cricket body for cricket in South Africa, we call on all morally astute global citizens to rally behind Caster and vocally join in advocating for her right to continue compete at the highest level.

"This attempt at systematically ostracizing potential and talent should be condemned in the strongest terms. Together, let's hit gender discrimination for six!" concluded Moroe.

Sport24

South Africa

Citizens Can Still Register to Vote

Cabinet has called on all eligible voters who have not registered to vote in the upcoming elections to do so at the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.