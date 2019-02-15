15 February 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Pastor Convicted On 2 Rape Counts, Remanded in Custody

Tagged:

Related Topics

The sentencing of a Limpopo pastor who was convicted of raping two teenage girls will now only take place next month.

Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said proceedings against pastor James Thobakgale, 57, of Devine Deliverance Church in Seshego were postponed due to medical reasons.

The pastor will be sentenced for raping the two girls, aged 14 and 16, in 2012.

On Monday, the pastor, along with five church elders, was arrested on more charges, according to The Citizen.

Thobakgale and his co-accused were arrested during a snap operation led by the Seshego cluster commander, Major General Sam Mokgonyana said.

The pastor is facing charges of fraud, assault and more than 40 charges of rape.

Mojapelo told IOL that police were also investigating allegations that the deaths of church congregants might have been concealed.

The pastor and his co-accused are expected to appear in court on Monday in connection with this week's arrest.

News24

South Africa

Citizens Can Still Register to Vote

Cabinet has called on all eligible voters who have not registered to vote in the upcoming elections to do so at the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.