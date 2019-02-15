South Africa: Pastor Convicted On 2 Rape Counts, Remanded in Custody

The sentencing of a Limpopo pastor who was convicted of raping two teenage girls will now only take place next month.

Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said proceedings against pastor James Thobakgale, 57, of Devine Deliverance Church in Seshego were postponed due to medical reasons.

The pastor will be sentenced for raping the two girls, aged 14 and 16, in 2012.

On Monday, the pastor, along with five church elders, was arrested on more charges, according to The Citizen.

Thobakgale and his co-accused were arrested during a snap operation led by the Seshego cluster commander, Major General Sam Mokgonyana said.

The pastor is facing charges of fraud, assault and more than 40 charges of rape.

Mojapelo told IOL that police were also investigating allegations that the deaths of church congregants might have been concealed.

The pastor and his co-accused are expected to appear in court on Monday in connection with this week's arrest.

News24