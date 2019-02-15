South Africa: Newly Built School Opened in Soweto

The Gauteng Department of Education has opened a new school in Soweto worth more than R57 million in an effort to ensure state-of-the-art infrastructure is provided to previously under-serviced communities.

The Protea Glen Secondary School was officially opened by Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Thursday.

"We are proud to present this mega school to the people of Protea Glen and plead with the community to protect this school for many generations; we will continue to open more such schools until March 2019 in our quest to change the face of township schools," the MEC said.

The provincial Department of Education said the provision of schools with modern facilities in townships will go a long way to improve and transform the quality of education in the townships.

More than 13 new brick and mortar schools have been opened since 2015 by the department.

The school is a modern information technology-based facility with a design based on a prototype that incorporates the Department of Education National Schools Infrastructure Norms and Standards.

The school falls in the mega school category due to size that responds to the demand trends encountered across the province, catering for approximately 1 200 learners from Grade 8 to Grade 12.

As a result of this project, a total of 356 jobs were created and 34 local sub-contractors were appointed.

The school boasts 28 classrooms, an admin block, two science labs, one smart multi-purpose room, a computer lab, a library, among other unique features.

The school is also a green school - meaning it has roof insulation to reduce energy loss from the buildings; fenestration that maximizes natural light and air circulation into the building and reduces energy loss from the building and insulated walls for heat conservation and sound-proofing.