Tanzania: Court Refuses to Dismiss Wambura Charges

THE former Vice-President of Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) Michael Wambura yesterday suffered a first defeat in his 100m/-economic trial after the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam refused to dismiss the charges he is facing.

Senior Resident Magistrate Kelvin Nhina turned down the application by Wambura lawyers led by Advocate Majura Magafu, ruling that the court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the request.

Advocate Magafu had moved the court to "strike out" the charges for being defective. The seasoned lawyer had argued that the charges against his client was defective in that the prosecution had labeled the case as an economic one, while there was no any economic offence among 17 counts Wambura is facing.

Magafu told the court further that in terms of section 129 of the Criminal Procedure Act (CPA) the court was empowered to reject the defective charges on admission and the court could use its inherent powers to do so after admission of such charges.

Delivering the ruling on the application, the magistrate pointed out that section 129 of CPA cited by Magafu was not applicable, considering the position of the law as it is at the moment and following decided cases on the matter.

According to him, such provision was applicable only on offences by subordinate courts.

He went on explaining that the lower court also lacked jurisdiction to scrutinize the defectiveness or otherwise of the charges since the case has been preferred as an economic one.

Citing some decided cases by the Court of Appeal, the magistrate emphasized that on all committal cases triable by the High Court, the lower courts' mandates were to adjourn the cases and later read statement of witnesses during committal proceedings.