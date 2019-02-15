Tanzania: Arab Contractors Get Hold of Stiegler's Power Project Site

RUFIJI hydroelectric power generation project's construction site and its supporting infrastructure were yesterday officially handed over to the contractors-Arab Contractors and El Sewedy Electric. The project whose deal was sealed in December last year is expected to produce 2,115 megawatts of electricity that will be added to the national grid and guarantee adequate power supply for domestic and commercial uses.

Handing over the site in Rufiji District, Coast region, Energy Minister Dr Medard Kalemani (pictured) said the government was eagerly waiting the ambitious project that is perceived as a panacea to power problems in the country.

Dr Kalemani reminded the Egyptian contractors to observe the agreed standards that will enable the project to last longer and bring positive changes to the national economy through adequate power supply. He said the mega 2.9 billion US dollar (about 6.5tri/)"The government expects to see all projects completed on time, so the contractors have to walk the talk... the government will provide you with all necessities to have the work done," said the minister.

Upon the project completion in the next three years, Tanzania will become the leading power producer and supplier in East Africa, with Rufiji project becoming the fourth biggest dam in Africa.

Africa's largest dam is Ethiopia's Renaissance, which is under construction, with 6,450MW expected upon completion in 2022. The second largest project is Mambira Dam in Nigeria, with 3,050MW ahead of Ethiopian Shaika Dam that produces 2,160MW. The Aswan Dam in Egypt, with 2,100MW comes fifth in the ranking, beating Raula Dam in Angola, which produces 2,066M, according to Dr Kalemani.

Earlier, the contractors' representative, Mr Waheed Hamde said they are determined to complete the project on time and at the world class standard despite challenges that they might face.

"We have a highly experienced team and I'm sure that the final results will be impressive, meeting all expectations," he said, thanking the Tanzanian government for the trust. Deputy Finance and Planning Minister Dr Ashatu Kijaji and her Natural Resources and Tourism counterpart Constantine Kanyasu pledged closed cooperation of their offices for the project success.

They said, completion of the project will be a milestone achievement for the country's development particularly on energy sector. "The Rufiji project is in the country's interest... let's honour and give it the attention it deserves.

It will play a key role in the county's industrialisation drive," said Dr Kijaji. Mr Kanyasu said; "Our ministry will be there and provide all the needed support to facilitate timely completion of the project." During the project contract signing between the government and Egyptian contractors last December, President Magufuli said completion of the project will lower power tariffs in the country.