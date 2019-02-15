Tanzania: JPM Makes Appointments of Two Board Chairpersons

PRESIDENT John Magufuli has appointed Dr Lucas Luhende Kija the National Advisory Council for Persons with Disabilities Chairman.

Dr Kija lectures at the Dar es Salaam University College of Education (DUCE).

President Magufuli has also appointed Mr Michael Pius Nyagoga as Chairman of the Rural Energy Agency (REA) Board of Directors.

Dr Nyagoga is an acting Deputy Commissioner of Policy at the Ministry of Finance and Planning.

Chief Secretary Ambassador John Kijazi (pictured) said in a statement issued in Dar es Salaam yesterday that the appointment of the two chairpersons took effect on Wednesday.