Tanzania: CRDB Hailed for Opening Special Forex Window in Arusha

ARUSHA Regional Commissioner (RC), Mrisho Gambo has hailed CRDB Bank for opening a special window for foreign exchange at its Arusha branches.

To cater for a growing demand for hard currency after majority of bureaux de changes in the region were closed last year.

Opening Arusha's business seminar held in the city yesterday, he said CRDB was as an exemplary lender that support government endeavor on economic development.

The RC, however, challenged the bank to extend working hours since majority of tourists need foreign exchange service even after the banks have closed. "CRDB move to put a special forex window to every branch shows your patriotism," he said.

The RC said the exercise to close some bureau de changes left the tourism city with a shortage of the foreign exchange services but CRDB has timely chipped in.

He also told the bank to extend the similar service to other branches outside the city in Mto wa Mbu and Karatu areas where tourists visit when going to Ngorongoro crater. Also, the RC told CRDB to continue to be innovative and bring some products targeting petty traders who also have great importance on economic growth.

The government has already issued special ID to formalize petty traders now its high time CRDB came with special loan package for them. CRDB Chief Executive Office (CEO), Abdulmajid Nsekela said the bank has put a strategy to serve Arusha and the whole country better. "Our services cater for all walks of life beginning with children to large business personal," Mr Nsekela said.

He added that the bank serves micro, small and medium enterprises through "CRDB Bank Microfinance."

The seminar was organized by the bank in a bid to reach and bring awareness to it's on various services the lender offered. The event also served as the platform to collect their opinions on how best the bank can serve them.

Meanwhile, the RC said the operation of bureau de changes are expected to resume to normal after the investigations are nearly coming to an end.

"The investigations carried out by a special team are on the final stages and soon the shops will resume business," the RC said.

Bank of Tanzania lastNovember conducted a special operation in Arusha aimed at identifying bureau shops, which were operating against the law.