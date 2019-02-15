Tanzania: TTCL Given 30 Days to Supply Simcards, Vouchers in Rural Areas

THE government has issued 30- day ultimatum to the TTCL Corporation to ensure its SimCards and airtime vouchers reach all rural areas to bolster their coverage across the country.

Works, Transport and Communications Deputy Minister, Atashasta Nditiye said in Dar es Salaam yesterday after meeting the TTCL Corporation board and management that some rural areas are connected but not served with SimCards and airtime vouchers.

"We have received complaints from various areas connected by TTCL Corporation but were not supplied with the company's Simcards and airtime vouchers," he said and emphasized that the services should reach the areas within 30 days.

Mr Nditiye said his tour at the TTCL Corporation follows similar visits to other telecom companies namely Vodacom, Airtel and Tigo, earlier this week.

He commended the state-run company for the job well done particularly in making sure telecommunication services reach all people in the country particularly the underserved rural population.

"This is the public company owned by Tanzanians has an obligation of reaching all people in the country regardless of their social and economic status," he said.

He also urged the telecom's management to work hard in the stiff competitive environment in order to increase its market share which currently stands at 1.2 per cent.

Earlier this week, TTCL Corporation's subsidiary company, T-Pesa signed partnership with the South Korean consortium companies to build cashless transaction platform that will allow real time payments of goods and services and drive up cashless economy.

The smartcard to be provided to all people free of charge is expected to drive up the use of cashless platform and minimize the use of cash in making transactions.

Apart from reducing risks of carrying cash, he said with the platform the government will be able to monitor closely various transactions and collect more revenue.

The system is envisioned to be arguably the most scalable payment and settlement framework which will position T-Pesa to be the most efficient payment solution provider.