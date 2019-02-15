Uganda: Court Issues Another Warrant of Arrest for Senior Police Officer Over Fraud

Kampala — The Anti-Corruption Court has for the fourth time in a row, extended the warrant of arrest for fugitive senior police officer Siraje Bakaleke who is wanted over alleged fraud.

This means that Bakaleke should be arrested on site by any police officer or citizen/s and brought to the Kololo-based court.

The extension of his warrant of arrest followed the failure by the prosecution side to cause his arrest and have him delivered to court to answer allegations of abuse of office, embezzlement, obtaining money by false pretence and kidnap.

Mr Bakaleke is believed to have run into exile to escape the long arm of the law.

Mr Bakaleka, 34, faces the charges with six other police officers who include; Mr Robert Munezero, 31, Mr Innocent Nuwagaba, 32, Mr Robert Asiimwe Ray, 37, Mr Junior Amanya, 28, Mr Gastavas Babu, 27 and Mr Kenneth Zirintusa, 26.

Another person is a businessman and the managing director of EYEPOWER Engineering Company, Mr Samuel Nabeta Mulowooza, 30.

"The warrant of arrest for Mr Bakaleka is issued for March 14 and bail extended for the rest of the accused persons," Grade one magistrate Mr Moses Nabende said.

On Thursday, state prosecutor, Ms Abigail Agaba again asked for more time to complete investigations.

However, this left one of the defence lawyers, Mr Cyrus Mugambi wondering what the state was still investigating.

Prosecution states that Mr Bakaleke, Mr Munezero, Mr Nuwagaba, Mr Asiimwe, Mr Amanya, Mr Babu and Mr Zirintusa and others still at large between February 4 and 11, 2018 in Kampala while employed by the Uganda Police Force in various ranks and appointments did or directed to be done arbitrary acts prejudicial to the interests of their employer or of a one Jang Seungkwon in abuse of the authority of their offices by causing the said Jang to be wrongfully arrested and confined.

[email protected]