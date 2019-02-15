Uganda: Security Chiefs Cited in Theft of Karuma Dam Materials

Kampala — Security chiefs have been cited in the theft of building materials at Karuma dam construction site, a scenario that has partly contributed to the delay of the launch of the country's biggest hydro power dam project.

Following the continuous theft of building materials that involved some police chiefs, the deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj Gen Sabiiti Muzeeyi, on Tuesday visited the site to assess the situation.

He later held a closed-door meeting where sources say he pledged to address the security lapses immediately.

Some of the building materials that were targeted included iron ball B24, shackles that are used in connections, welding machines and towers for transmission.

"The deputy IGP came to Karuma specifically to address security lapses at the project and promised to streamline the structures," Mr Allan Kajika, the Uganda Electricity Generation Company Limited (UEDCL) administration manager-in-charge of security, said by telephone yesterday.

Mr Kajika declined to disclose details of what transpired in the closed-door security meeting.

However, our sources said the meeting recommended that the head of security at the site be moved away because his presence led to the loss of building materials.

Our sources also revealed Maj Gen Muzeeyi recommended that remedies such as; construction of wall fence, setting up a monitoring tower, sending a team of investigators and putting in place a strong coordinating team.

About a month ago, Col Tom Musoke, who was heading the security at the site, was relieved of his duties. It is not clear whether his transfer was connected with the theft of building materials at the construction site.

A number of arrests have been made with three police files opened. The files include; reference numbers 0524122018, 0251218, 11232018.

Mr Simon Kasyate, the UEDCL corporate affairs manager, could neither confirm nor deny reports of theft of building materials at the site.

"This is an activity to which I have no substantive confirmation. If indeed there are reports of thefts, as there will be among communities let alone a construction site, the best placed folks to offer a substantial comment are the police," Mr Kasyate said in an email last evening.

He, however, confirmed Maj Gen Muzeeyi's visit to the project site. "As indicated, this is a huge site, with thousands of workers but which has commendably not had major security lapses amid ever increasing security threats across board. Please also note that upon completion, this dam facility shall be a strategic installation of national security importance. I want to believe the DIGP was on site to make his independent assessment of the facility's stature. He held a closeddoor meeting with the facility security team - I am not privy to their deliberation,"

Karuma project with a planned installed capacity of (6x100 MW) is on the Nile River in Kiryandongo District.

The hydro megawatt had been planned to be launched in January this year but it has been pushed to December this year. The contractor cited hitches in design and engineering as well as factors beyond their control.

