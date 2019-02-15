Uganda: Newly Appointed Cosase Chairman Munyagwa Faces Corruption Charges

Kampala — Kawempe South Member of Parliament who is also the newly appointed chairperson of the Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (Cosase), Mr Mubarak Munyagwa is needed in court on several related charges of corruption.

Mr Munyagwa was supposed to appear before the chief magistrate at the Kololo based Anti-Corruption Court to answer to the corruption charges, but he did not show up nor his lawyer.

Prosecution led by Ms Alice Komuhangi Khaukha told court that criminal summons where issued to the legislator to appear in court yesterday, however she did not receive the affidavit of service although the same was also submitted to the parliament.

"Given the fact that we do not have any proof that he was served and has not received any information from parliament that the suspect [Mr Munyagwa] got the summons, we seek for an adjournment for the mention of the case and criminal summons extended," Ms Khaukha submitted.

Mr Munyagwa's no appearance did not deter Ms Khaukha from presenting an amended charge sheet to the presiding magistrate which showed the current position of the suspect as the Kawempe South member of parliament and not Mayor Kawempe Division.

Under count one of corruption, prosecution states that in the month of December 2014 at Haks Investment Limited, being a Mayor Kawempe Division, Mr Munyagwa solicited for a gratification of Shs100m from Mr Francis Kakumba in exchange for him to exert improper influence over Kawempe Division Urban Council to nominate Muyanja Isaac ( S/O Francis Kavuma) for appointment as a member of Kampala City Land Board representing Kawempe Division.

In count two which is also corruption, Mr Munyagwa in the same year is also accused of receiving a gratification of $ 20,000 an evaluate of about Shs73million from Mr Kakumba in exchange for him to exert improper influence over Kawempe Division Urban Council to nominate Isaac Muyanja (S/O Kakumba).

Mr Munyagwa also in count three which is also corruption in the same year is accused of receiving a gratification of Shs4million from Mr Kakumba in exchange for him to exert improper influence over the Kawempe Division Urban Council to nominate Mr Muyanja (S/O Kakumba) for appointment as a member of Kampala City Land Board representing Kawempe Division.

The presiding chief magistrate Ms Pamella Lamunu extended the criminal summons of Mr Munyagwa until March 6 for plea taking.

However Mr Munyagwa's lawyer the Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago appeared later when the case had been adjourned but he was told to discuss with the prosecution on the update of the case.