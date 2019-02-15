Uganda: Makerere Lecturers Call Off Strike

Kampala — Striking Makerere University lecturers have resolved to end a sit down strike and resume lectures on Monday following Friday's council sitting.

During the meeting, the lecturers said they had given the council, the top governing body of the institution time to negotiate with the administration to reinstate all suspended lecturers.

"We are trusting the goodwill of the new council to do the due diligence of the ongoing investigations into lecturers' suspension," said Makerere University academic staff association vice chairperson, Mr Edward Mwavu.

The council's vice chairperson, Mr Dan Kidega said all the committees that were formed by Vice Chancellor Prof Barnabas Nawangwe have been disbanded with immediate effect.

The Council committed themselves to review the suspension of Dr Deus Kamunyu Muhwezi, the MUASA chairperson and two other association leaders.

Last month, Makerere University Vice Chancellor Prof Barnabas Nawangwe suspended Mr Kamunyu, Mr Bennet Magara, the Makerere Administrative Staff Association chairperson and his General Secretary, Mr Joseph Kalema for alleged indiscipline and inciting staff to strike.

The suspensions had since caused an impasse between the university management and staff.

Appearing before MPs on the Committee of Education on Thursday, members of the University Council led by the chairperson, Lorna Magara, said they would determine if the law was followed to suspend the staff.