15 February 2019

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Dodoma Residents Assured of Safe Meat

By Katare Mbashiru in Dodoma

THE Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries has said it is well-prepared to ensure the meat consumed by Dodoma residents has the highest quality as required by law.

Director of Livestock Services in the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, Dr Hezron Nonga, told journalists that to achieve this, his ministry was working in collaboration with all responsible authorities, including Tanzania Food and Drugs Authority (TFDA).

"We have directed our experts to inspect slaughterhouses frequently and ensure the meat sold to consumers is of high quality and arrest and prosecute those selling meat illegally," he said.

Dr Nonga asked Dodoma residents to believe that the meat they were eating was fit for human consumption.

According to him, his ministry has put in place measures to facilitate frequent inspection of abattoirs to ensure people consume safe meat.

He said the ministry was working in collaboration with security organs to check unscrupulous businesspeople, who put forward their business interests at the expense of people's health.

"We will not hesitate to take legal action against those defying the ministry's directive on slaughtering, preserving and selling meat in the region," he added.

He directed the Local Government Authorities (LGAs) to ensure modern abattoirs were set up and complied with legal requirements.

