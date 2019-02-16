Nigeria: I Have Not Fled Nigeria - Obasanjo

Former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday, debunked rumours making the rounds that he has fled the country ahead of the presidential election scheduled for today.

Obasanjo, who spoke with journalists at his private residence located within the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, rained curses on those who accused him of running away from Nigeria ahead of the presidential election holding across the country today.

The fake news on the social media reads: "Obasanjo Jets Out Of Nigeria. He Can't Even Wait To Vote For The Thief He Is Imposing On Nigeria."

But reacting to the rumour, Obasanjo, who was clad in a T-Shirt and navy-blue knickers, with sneakers to match, for an onward movement to playing squash game, emphatically declared that his God would deal rightly with rumour mongers "at the appropriate time."

The former president also assured that he would vote at his usual place where he registered, "if I am here and alive and kicking, I will vote.

"Why do you think I will travel out of the country because of the election? If there is no reason, I believe I should be here to exercise my civic responsibility, which is to vote according to the dictates of my heart both tomorrow (today) and on March 2nd, 2019.

"Those who are carrying that kind of rumour or what they now call fake news I think, I leave them in the hands of God. You know, I am used to those types of things now and in Yorubaland, we have this saying that if your head is hard, you don't have to worry yourself."

When asked to give his message to Nigerians ahead of the election holding today nationwide, the former president said today should be a day when Nigerian electorates would firmly stabilise the nation's democracy.