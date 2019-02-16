Malawi: MEC Positive It Will Deliver Credible Polls, Deplores Violence

Chairperson of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), Jane Ansah has again urged political leaders o practice modern politics by engaging in issue-based campaign.

Ansah, a judge of the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal and a former Attorney General, has warned that the electoral body will disqualify all candidates found promoting political violence.

She made these remarks at a National Elections Consultative Forum (NECOF) the Commission organized in Lilongwe on Friday.

"I would like to remind all political parties that the Commission has the powers to disqualify all candidates found perpetrating political violence in any way," said Ansah as she stressed the need for leaders to adhere to and publicise the election code of conduct.

While assuring that the electoral body would manage the electoral process with impartiality, Ansah also noted that claims of election rigging can lead to voter apathy.

She reverberated her stance that MEC is ready will deliver free, fair, credible, transparent and cost-effective May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

"The allegation of vote rigging have no basis to us because of our electorate system which is paper based. Votes will be written in figures and words at constituency level witnessed by all party monitors before being transmitted to the main tally centre ," said Ansah.

Echoing her stance, United Nations Development Program Chief Technical Advisor, Richard Cox urged all political parties to rally behind MEC as it has already delivered "the cleanest voter register" in its history.

"MEC is ready to deliver free and fair elections. As UNDP, we have total confidence in MEC ever since we started working with them," said Cox.

MEC organized the NECOF in order to give a report on the preparation of the forthcoming Tripartite Elections and the programmes the Commission has organized.

The Commission also revealed there will be no official broadcaster for this year's elections and all official results related to elections will be announced by a commissioner to all media houses.