Zimbabwe: Stop Lecturing Zimbabwe, Zanu-PF Tells U.S.

The United States must stop lecturing Zimbabwe on how to conduct its affairs as it has no moral ground to do so, Zanu-PF has said. In a statement yesterday, the ruling party's Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo said the Trump administration should disabuse itself of the Big Brother mentality, as that was unacceptable.

"The Trump administration does not have even a bite of moral authority to lecture Zimbabwe on how to conduct her affairs," he said.

"There is no need for one to keep reminding the USA that Zimbabwe is a sovereign State and that sovereignty is sacrosanct, hence it must be respected by every nation, America included."

Cde Khaya Moyo said Zimbabwe only takes instructions from its own Constitution. "Zimbabwe does not take instructions from anyone and anywhere else other than from her own Constitution," he said.

"If Mr Trump cares much about the Zimbabwean people, he should attest to the incessant calls by the Zimbabwean people, SADC and the greater part of the global community for the unconditional removal of the illegal sanctions on our country."

Cde Khaya Moyo said Zanu-PF will not be coerced into dialogue with the opposition.

"Zanu-PF cannot be pressured into negotiations with the opposition," he said.

"Media reports that representatives of Zanu-PF and MDC-Alliance were in Basel, Switzerland, attending some peace building workshop for dialogue are unprecedented hogwash. Zanu-PF has no cause to attend such a workshop. Zimbabwe has structures insitu for political dialogue, which include the Multi-Party Liaison Platform and, which structure has been in place well before, during and after the July 2018 harmonised election."

Cde Khaya Moyo said the ruling party was fully aware of why the US was interfering in the internal affairs of Zimbabwe.

The US administration has of late been religiously condemning President Mnangagwa's administration for alleged violation of human rights after security forces contained MDC-Alliance's violent demonstrations last month.