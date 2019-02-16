The President of Liberia, H. E. Dr. George M. Weah has suspended Bong County Superintendent, Esther Walker with immediate effect. Madam Walker remains suspended pending investigation into allegations she made in a leaked audio which went viral on February 15, 2019. She is henceforth advised to turnover all government properties in her possession.
Liberia: President Weah Suspends Bong County Superintendent
Liberia
