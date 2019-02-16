Nigeria: Election Materials Stolen, Burnt in 10 States, CUPP Alleges

Abuja — The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has raised the alarm over election materials stolen and burnt in over 10 states.

The Coalition again accused the Presidency and security agencies of being the brains behind the attacks.

A press statement issued on Friday night by its spokesperson, Ikenga Ugochinyere, claimed that the presidency and security agencies were sabotaging INEC's plans for election and distribution of materials.

He said, "Presidency wants INEC to conduct staggered election in opposition states and that's why they are stealing and sabotaging materials for distribution."

"We alerted Nigerians earlier of this plan to sabotage the election by either stealing or burning election materials with the purpose of having election conducted on a separate day in those areas to give room for government to intimidate voters and weaken the opposition strong holds."

"Buhari APC, armed bandits and security forces have aided the stealing of ballot boxes, papers, card readers and sensitive materials in 10 states, the latest being the stealing of ballot papers meant for Niger State."

The Coalition urged the international community to place a global arrest warrant on President Muhammadu Buhari's security forces who they said had allowed the activities of bandits to overrun INEC efforts by stealing and burning election materials.

"The inability of the security forces to protect INEC materials and distribution channels is an act of treason which must be dealt with accordingly."

"Opposition rejects any move to conduct staggered election in any part of Nigeria," CUPP added