16 February 2019

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: It's Official - INEC Postpones General Election By One Week

By Adedayo Akinwale

Abuja — The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed the presidential and National Assembly elections from February 16 to February 23, 2019 because of logistics challenges and in order to ensure that the exercise runs smoothly.

Also, the commission said the governorship and State Assembly elections and the Federal Capital Territory elections had been postponed from March 2nd to 9th, 2019.

INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this in the early hours of Saturday after an emergency meeting summoned by the commission at its national headquarters, where he described the postponement as a painful one.

The commission has scheduled an emergency meeting with stakeholders today.

Details later...

