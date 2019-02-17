15 February 2019

Catholic Information Service for Africa (Nairobi)

Uganda: Archbishop Ntagali Condemns Miss Curvy Beauty Pageant

Kampala — The Anglican Archbishop of Uganda, Stanley Ntagali has condemned the proposed Miss curvy Uganda beauty pageant, urging the sponsors to cancel it.

"It undermines the dignity of women and all that we as a church have worked for to advance girl-child education and opportunities for women to take their part in contributing fully to our national and family development. We cannot accept it and we insist that it be cancelled," the archbishop said.

The beauty pageant was launched on February 5 by Godfrey Kiwanda, the Ugandan Minister of Tourism as part of his 'let's tour' promotion aimed at attracting foreign visitors.

"We have naturally endowed, nice-looking women that are amazing to look at. Why don't we use these people as a strategy to promote our tourism industry?"

"Miss Curvy Uganda is organized to recognize and acknowledge the big, bold and beautiful plus size of Ugandan ladies. This pageant aims to enhance the visibility and appreciation of curvaceous ladies as they walk the runway," Kiwanda said.

Its launch has also been condemned by women groups, activists and political leaders who have described it as shameful, disgusting and disrespectful to women.

They called on the minister to promote tourism by addressing challenges scaring tourists away instead of objectifying women.

