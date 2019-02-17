Uganda: Chameleone 'Buys' Embittered Wife U.S.$200,000 Million House in the U.S.

Ugandan musician Jackson Mayanja aka Jose Chameleone seems to be doing everything within his powers to rescue his failing marriage.

This follows reports by the popular artiste's younger brother, Humphrey, that the Valu Valu hitmaker had splashed out $200,000 (Sh20 million) to purchase a house for his wife Daniella in the US.

The said house, according to Humphrey, is located in Atlanta, Georgia. He further claims that the house was purchased to enable the singer's wife and kids relocate to study there.

"Congratulations bro. Proud of you bro," Humphrey wrote on social media.

The post was accompanied by photos of a seemingly happy Chameleone, Daniella and one of their children, outside a house covered by snow.

TROUBLED MARRIAGE

The couple have had a trouble marriage in recent times.

Last year, Chameleone posted on Facebook that their eight year marriage had ended and that he was now 'single and not searching'.

Recently, Daniella filed for divorce, accusing her celebrity husband of cruelty.

Chameleone is one of the most successful and popular artistes in East Africa.

The controversial singer is also known for his deep pockets, having accumulated vast wealth from proceeds of a music career spanning two decades.