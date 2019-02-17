Nigeria: Masari, Shema, Others Speak on Election Postponement

In Katsina, stakeholders have continued to air their views with regards to the postponement of the election.

The state governor Aminu Masari said people must now live with the current situation of the postponement saying that " whether right or wrong, the reality is that INEC has shown it cannot conduct this election".

He said, the APC as a party is not afraid of the election saying that the President came down to exercise his civil rights only to be face with the development adding that " it is natural for the opposition to cry foul, if there is any failure it should be targeted at INEC",

Former Governor Ibrahim Shema in a statement issued to newsmen said "I am saddened over the disappointing announcement by INEC to postpone the 2019 General election particularly the Presidential and National Assembly election barely six hours before its commencement" .

He said " Let it be known that Nigerians and the rest of the world are watching whether national interest and that of Nigerians is in the mind of INEC or selfish interest of some people was the consideration for this action which I hope not".

" The story of postponement was very much in the rumour mill in Nigeria several weeks before it happened. Other rumours making round currently are that State governors and other elections would be staggered or declared inconclusive to pave way for massive rigging. I sincerely hope this is not true and I urge INEC to stand up to its responsibility of holding free, fair and credible elections has they have been preaching to Nigerians" it stated .

On his part, the State Gubernatorial candidate of National conscience party (NCP) Abdulmumin Sani appealed to all Nigerian to come out on mass next week and vote for competent and credible people saying that " No intimidation or the used of state apparatus should be allowed to deter the electorate from exercising their rights."

Meanwhile, the state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Ibrahim Zarewa admitted that there was a serious mix up in the materials sent to the state saying that when the sorting was ongoing it was discovered that materials of Kano and FCT were discovered in the materials sent to Katsina.