Tanzania: Govt Allays Fears of 'Blood Bags' at Indian Ocean Beaches

Dar es Salaam — Health Ministry, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children has dismissed the reports circulated on social media networks suggesting that there was a presence of used blood bags discarded along the Indian Ocean beach in the city.

Following the reports, the ministry had deployed a team of experts to conduct thorough surveillance along the beach and found out there were no such substances as claimed by the public.

According to a statement issued released by the ministry's communication unit on Saturday, February 16, 2019, the surveillance team had found other used wastes including the dates bags discarded along the beach.

"The ministry would like to allay fears to all members of the public. The reports are false. The government also condemns the dissemination of false reports on the social media networks," a part of the statement read.

Meanwhile, the ministry has instructed the relevant authorities to enhance waste management operations along the ocean, citing that dumping of wastes in the ocean was endangering the lives of marine animals.