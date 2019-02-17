Malawi: Police Urged to Crack Down Pre-Vote Violence

Malawi Police in the Eastern Region and across the country have been urged to closely monitor and ensure that they deal with all political violence perpetrators ahead of the highly contentious May 21 Tripartite General Elections.

The Commissioner of Police responsible for Eastern Region Arlene Baluwa made the remarks during during a meeting held at Zomba Police College aimed at reflecting the performance of the Malawi Police Service as well as discuss possible solutions to numerous challenges facing the men in uniform.

"You need to go hard on perpetrators of political violence regardless of their political affiliation," challenged Commissioner Baluwa.

Baluwa said Police has the responsibility to see to it that the whole electoral process is free from acys of violence.

During the meeting, it also transpired that crime rate in the Eastern Region has decreased by 4.1% after registering a total of 6346 criminal cases in 2018 as compared to 6616 criminal cases registered in 2017.

On a sad note, road accidents registered an increase of 23.7% as 149 were lost due to road accidents.

Commissioner Baluwa has since urged officers to embrace change to cope up with the society which they work for.

Baluwa said Police is working in an ever-changing world with the population and economy growing and even the dynamics of the society is introducing new and emerging threats to law and order.

"Therefore you have to be extra vigilant and discharge your duties in a professional and impartial manner by adhering to the laws of the land" she said.

Commenting on attacks of people with albinism, the Commissioner said it is unfortunate that people with albinism are continuing ti leave in fear in their own country.

She therefore ordered the officers to go flat-out and dig deeper; and bring all the perpetrators to book.