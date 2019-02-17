Tanzania: Crocodiles Wreak Havoc on District, Kill Child

Bukoba — Nyakabango residents in Muleba District, Kagera Region, have been warned against allowing their children to go alone to Lake Victoria shores to swim or draw water following an increase in crocodile attacks.

Nyakabango Councillor, Pastory Gwanchele told the 'Sunday News' in an interview that a seven- year-old boy, Ibrahim Festo, was attacked and killed by a huge crocodile last Wednesday at about 8.45am.

According to him, a group of about six children had gone to the lake to fetch water, but the crocodile attacked and dragged the unsuspecting boy from the shore.

"I immediately reported the matter to Muleba District Commissioner, Richard Ruyango, who dispatched a team of game officers and together we mounted a massive operation.

We managed to kill one of the crocodiles on Friday morning." However, he said when they killed it they did not find the body of the missing boy.

"This shows that there could be several crocodiles, which have escaped from Rubondo National Reserve," he said.

He noted further it was the sec-ond incident to happen at Katembe Village. In 2008, a Standard Six girl from Nyakabango Primary School was also killed by a crocodile in similar circumstances.

For his part, Kemondo Councillor, Alhaj Atwib Kayoza said about three people were attacked by the crocodiles.

"A Form Four student from Kagondo Secondary School in Muleba District, Jovina James (18), was seriously wounded after she was attacked by a crocodile recently.

She died a few hours later while receiving treatment at Kagondo Mission hospital," he said. Bukoba District Commissioner Deodatus Kinawiro said he had also received reports and sent condolences to the family of Jovina.

"I have received with great shock the news of the death of the young student," he said. Muhutwe Councillor, Justus Magongo led hundreds of mourners at the funeral of Jovina at her parents' home village, Irundu.

"This is a sad incident. The nation has lost a school girl. She was among the bright students in her class," he noted. Following the incidents, people have been told to take precautions by not allowing children to go alone on the lake shore.

Meanwhile, Yustace Ludovick (43) from Mafumbo Village in Muleba District was on Thursday convicted of raping a 12-year-old girl and sentenced to 30 years imprisonment and ordered to compensate the traumatised girl 100,000/-.

Before passing the judgement, Muleba District Magistrate Asha Mwatindwa denounced the behaviour of the accused, saying such an act contributed to the spread of sexually transmitted diseases, including HIV/Aids.