Tanzania: Govt to Link Kiswahili Teachers to Markets Abroad

The government has expressed its commitment to continue linking Kiswahili teachers with markets outside the country since several countries in the world are now aspiring to teach the language.

Vice-President, Samia Suluhu Hassan expressed the commitment this week in Dar es Salaam when she officiated at an event to hand over prizes for African MABATI Cornel Kiswahili Competition sponsored by ALAF Company. She said some countries in Africa, such as South Africa and Rwanda were integrating Kiswahili language in their curriculum, creating job opportunities for Kiswahili language teachers from East Africa, Tanzania in particular.

The Vice-President called upon Tanzanians, especially Kiswahili language teachers to capitalise on the opportunities brought about by the markets as nations integrate the subject in their respective education curricula.

She implored Tanzanians to embark on promotion of Kiswahili language as it brings them together in connection to the implementation of the industrial agenda which aims at transforming lives positively.

"How can our nation achieve and benefit from the anticipated middle economy without having common language that unifies all Tanzanians?" she questioned.

The contest that aimed at involving contestants from the whole of the African Continent attracted participants from Kenya and Tanzania who presented their literature works, whereby a Tanzanian, Zainab Alwi Baharoon emerged the overall winner in best written novel.

Ms Zainab pocketed 5,000 US dollars, while a Kenyan; Jacob Julius won the best written poem for the year 2018 and scooped 5,000 US dollars also.

The Vice-President challenged the organiser of the event to find best ways of involving more participants from all member states of the East African Community (EAC) as a way of encouraging them to participate in Kiswahili contests at the capacity level.

Giving a vote of thanks, Ms Baharoon said that the prize she won is a reward to the tireless efforts she had invested in developing her talent for so long.

"I have been writing novels for a period of ten years without earning anything, the prize has rewarded the sweat from my brow," she said.

On his part, Jacob Julius said that he had written poetry covering his past life experiences on better and bitter moments.