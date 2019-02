Seven people have died following a head on collision involving a passenger bus and a truck on the Nakuru-Eldoret highway.

Nakuru County Police Commander Stephen Matu said the two vehicles collided head-on at Kamara on Sunday at about 2am.

The Nairobi-bound bus was travelling from Bungoma and had 65 passengers.

Mr Matu said the drivers of the two vehicles are among those killed.

Those injured have been taken to Eldama Ravine and Molo Sub-County hospitals.