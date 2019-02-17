Kenya: Interpol is Not Looking for Joho Over Drug Links, DCI Says

Police have cleared Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho over allegations that he was wanted by Interpol for trading in drugs within the country and beyond.

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti wrote to Mr Joho on Wednesday clarifying that there were no such proceedings by the international criminal police organisation against him.

"Please be informed that the letter which has been circulating in the social media pertaining to your client and others that are being investigated and being sought by Interpol is not true. The document citing that was a forgery," a letter written on behalf of the DCI boss by a Mr John Kariuki reads.

Governor Joho had, through MM Advocates, written to Mr Kinoti and Director of Public Prosecution Nordin Haji seeking to know the true position after a group of Jubilee politicians led by Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, all who are allied to the Deputy President William Ruto, accused him of engaging in the illegal trade.

'MALICIOUS RUMOURS'

In his response, the DCI attaches an internal memo from Interpol saying the same.

" ... the Interpol has confirmed that through their office of legal affairs to our Nairobi Central Bureau. Since we may not go very far by investigating the origin of the forged letter in the social media, please take civil remedy for those who are spreading the malicious rumours," the DCI notes.

The development gives the governor more ammunition in the case he has filed against a group politicians he accuses of defaming him with regards to drug trafficking claims.

With just days to judgement in the Akasha family case at a US court over drug trafficking, there has been heightened push, especially on social media, to link individuals in Kenya thought to have been their accomplices.

The suspects have entered a plea bargain and there's fear they may implicate those they worked with in the country.

'ABETTING CRIME'

DPP Haji late last year revealed that he had received several requests in regard to the prominent Kenyans named by the Akashas in the ongoing case.

Were they to be extradited, the accomplices who have been named in New York State court papers, would have to answer to charges such as aiding and abetting drug trafficking.

Before moving to court, Mr Joho had accused DP William Ruto of unleashing the politicians to malign his name.

The politicians were firing back after the governor accused the DP of engaging in corruption in government.

In a suit filed at the High Court in Nairobi, Mr Joho is seeking damages for alleged defamation against the MPs including Didmus Barasa (Kimilili), Kikuyu's Kimani Ichungwah and Mr Sudi.

He said in the case filed against Mr Sudi that the publication of the statements greatly injured his reputation. The ODM deputy party leader said the statements caused him trauma and embarrassment.