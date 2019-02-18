Kenya: Migne Calls Up 25 for Afcon/CHAN Preps

Nairobi — Sofapaka's John Avire, Mathare United's Andrew Juma and Wazito FC's Teddy Osok are among seven new players handed maiden national team call ups after head coach Sebastien Migne named a squad of 25 for a training session on Tuesday kicking off preparations for upcoming national team assignments.

Mathare duo of Roy Okal and Andrew Juma, Kariobangi Sharks' Sidney Lokale and Tusker FC's David Juma are the other new players who have been called up to the senior team with Migne set to assess them.

The team is preparing for next month's African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier away to Ghana while Migne also has an eye cast on the upcoming African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifier against Burundi slated for later in the year.

The squad is set to have a session at the Kenya School of Monetary Studies on Tuesday. However, Migne will excuse Gor Mahia FC players who have a league match on Tuesday as well as players from upcountry teams.

Those excused from Tuesday's session are Elvis Nandwa, Abdallah Hassan, Farouk Shikalo, Allan Wanga, and Benard Ochieng, who are based outside Nairobi. The five will link up with the team in the following week.

Harambee Stars training squad:

Goalkeepers

Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks), John Oyemba (Kariobangi Sharks), Farouk Shikalo (Bandari)

Defenders

Andrew Juma (Mathare United), David Owino (Mathare United), Philemon Otieno (Gor Mahia), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia), Elvis Nandwa (Ulinzi Stars), Michael Kibwage (KCB), Benard Ochieng (Vihiga United)

Midfielders

Francis Kahata (Gor Mahia), James Mazembe (Kariobangi Sharks), Duke Abuya (Kariobangi Sharks), Roy Okal (Mathare United), Cliff Nyakeya (Mathare United), John Avire (Sofapaka), Dennis Odhiambo (Sofapaka), Teddy Osok (Wazito FC), Whyonne Isuza (AFC Leopards), Jafari Owiti (AFC Leopards), Abdallah Hassan (Bandari)

Forwards

Sydney Lokale (Kariobangi Sharks), Piston Mutamba (Sofapaka), Allan Wanga (Kakamega HomeBoyz), David Juma (Tusker)