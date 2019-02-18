17 February 2019

Nigeria: National Assembly Postpones Resumption

The National Assembly has announced the postponement of its resumption scheduled for Tuesday, February 19 to Tuesday, February 26.

The Clerk of the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori, made this known in a statement on Sunday.

He said the postponement became necessary following the postponement of the presidential and National Assembly election rescheduled for Saturday, February 23.

"This is to inform all distinguished senators and honourable members that resumption of plenary session earlier scheduled for Tuesday Feb. 19 has been postpones to Tuesday, Feb. 26 due to the postponement of the national elections.

"All distinguished senators and honourable members are expected to resume plenary session by 10 a.m. on Feb. 26 please," he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Senate had on January 24, adjourned plenary till February 19, to enable preparations for the February 16 presidential and National Assembly elections.

NAN further reports that the Senate did not consider the 2019 Appropriation Bill before it proceeded on the break.

It, however, passed the Minimum Wage Bill through first and second reading. (NAN)

