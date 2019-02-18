Rwanda: New Signing Usengimana Pledges Goals for APR

APR FC new signing Danny Usengimana has promised to repay his new employers by scoring goals when the Azam Rwanda Premier League second round kicks off today.

Usengimana won the 2016/17 season's golden boot after finishing as the top scorer with 19 goals before sharing the accolade with Muhadjiri Hakizimana with16 goals.

The forward said he is adapting to life at APR.

"At the beginning, you face some difficulties but because I have been playing with many of my new club teammates in the national team they are helping me to adapt fast," he said.

Usengimana said he needs to score at least 15 goals in the second round of the league and in Peace Cup.

"I'm looking to achieving something special here by scoring more goals, winning the league, the Peace Cup, among others," added the 22-year-old.

The striker, who had some troubles with the Singida (Tanzania) last season and Tersana Sporting Club of Egypt where he spent the first round of the season, believes the Rwandan league is tougher now. "Each game is very difficult, it's like playing a final so I have to deal with it and make sure I score many goals for my team to win title."

In the last three years, the forward scored 45 goals in total, including the 37 goals he netted for Police FC and eight for Singida United of Tanzania