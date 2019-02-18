Rwanda: We Must Make Most of Home Advantage, Says REG Coach

REG will have to make the most of home advantage during the inaugural edition of the regional Africa Zone V Club Championship, set to be staged February 19-24 at Amahoro stadium in Kigali.

According to head coach Benon Bavuga Mugisha, his side wants to make history by winning the inaugural edition of the regional tournament.

"We will be playing against strong opponents but we are ready. I believe we are a strong team, especially in front of supporters. It is important that we make the most out of home advantage starting with the preliminary matches," said Mugisha

Meanwhile, on Friday night Gisagara beat UTB 3-1 in Game 1 of the playoffs at Amahoro Indoor Stadium.

UTB had a shaky start but refused to lie low despite losing the first set 25-23 to take the next three sets.

Patrick Kavalo Akumuntu of Gisagara was named the man of the match.

REG beat IPRC Ngoma 3-0 in the other game. The second round of playoff matches is slated March 9 when Gisagara will be hosting UTB while IPRC-Ngoma will face REG in Ngoma.

Playoffs

Friday

REG 3-0 IPRC Ngoma

UTB 1-3 Gisagara