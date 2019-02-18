Rwanda: APR Seek Win to Stay Top as Second Round Gets Underway

APR FC will be looking to keep their top spot in the Azam Rwanda Premier League when they visit bottom side Amagaju FC today at Nyagisenyi Grounds as the second half of the season gets underway.

Leaders APR have 35 points, one ahead of Mukura and a win for the military side will see them move four points clear at the top with Mukura playing Sunrise on Tuesday in Nyagatare.

"This is an important game for us and one that we are focused on winning. Everyone at the club is working to give their all for this game and the players are ready to fight for one another other," new coach Zlatko Krmpotić said.

Sixteenth placed Amagaju (18 points) have won only two games this far, losing a whopping 11 and drawing two others.

The coach added: "We had a good preparations so we need to put what we did in training into practice on the field of play and I' m sure we will do a lot better going forward."

On the flip side, APR will miss the services of forward Ernest Sugira who has been ruled out for three weeks due to injury while Amagaju will be without suspended Aphrodise Biraboneye.

Amagaju coach Jean Paul Muhoza said: "Of course we want to win the game, but at the same time we know how tough the challenge that awaits us is. The game will be tough as APR will be looking to stay at top of the table."

In Monday's other matches, Espoir will be playing against Gicumbi in Rusizi, while Musanze will be facing AS Kigali at Ubworoherane Stadium.

On Tuesday, Sunrise will face Mukura at Nyagatare Grounds, Police will meet AS Muhanga at Mumena Stadium, while Rayon Sports will be hosting Etincelles at Kigali Stadium with Bugesera taking on Marines at Nyamata Grounds.