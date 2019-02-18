Kenya: Kisumu to Erect Statue in Honour of Jaramogi

The Kisumu County government will build a statue in the central business district in commemoration of Kenya's first Vice-President Jaramogi Oginga Odinga.

This formed the climax of the two-day silver anniversary celebrations of Jaramogi that came to a close in Kisumu yesterday.

Leaders heaped praises on the late doyen of opposition politics.

From professionals to the clergy, all described him as fearless and kind-hearted; a man who was keen on ensuring there was change in the country.

Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong'o said erecting the statue is a sure way of ensuring all generations are aware of his achievements.

"Jaramogi's life provides us with an opportunity to transform the society for the better," Prof Nyong'o said.

COURAGE

His sentiments came in the wake of an uproar over billboards his government placed ahead of the celebrations.

However, he defended his decision saying Jaramogi's contribution to the freedom and reforms in the country needed to be appreciated.

"I heard some youths complaining about the billboards, let me tell them that we will place a statue so that as they walk in the Kisumu streets, they are aware of the leaders who sacrificed for the freedoms we enjoy today."

ACK Bishop Otieno Wesonga said the first VP inspired many; was courageous and spoke his mind.

"Anything you do out of conviction will be talked about in future when you are not there. That is why we still talk about Jaramogi to date because he did good," Bishop Wesonga said at St Stephens ACK Cathedral where the service was held.

GUESTS

Those present were Opposition leader Raila Odinga, Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, Kisumu Deputy Governor Mathews Owili, Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga, Senators James Orengo (Siaya), Ochilo Ayacko (Migori) and Fred Outa (Kisumu)

Family members were Prof Ahmed Muhidin, Mr Odinga's wife Ida, daughter Rosemary, sisters Ruth and Akinyi Wenwa, and his elder brother Oburu Oginga.