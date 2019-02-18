Nigeria: Six Out of 10 Nigerian Women Have Mental Illness - Psychiatrist

A university lecturer ‎ Dr Auwal Sani Salihu, has said six out of 10 women are suffering from mental illnesses while four out of 10 men also suffer from the same illnesses in Nigeria.

Dr Auwal, said this in Kaduna at a workshop on mental illness organised by the Federal Nuero Psychiatric Hospital, Kware, Sokoto State.

He said drug abuse was found to be a major cause of mental illness.

Dr.Auwal, who is a Consultant and teaches at Bayero University Kano also said there were over 300 diagnosable mental illnesses, which could be mild, moderate or severe.

"Majority are the mild and the moderate, which together, constitute about 80 per cent while the severe ones are the remaining 20 per cent.

"We are all vulnerable to mental illnesses. Males and females, young and old, all societies, all cultures could have people with mental illnesses.

Speaking in the same vein Dr. Muktar Gandanji said mental illnesses could be treated.

He called for more efforts towards preventions and promotion of mental health as well as quick identification and treatment of mental illnesses.

He also called for the rehabilitation of those with the disease and more effort to prevent drug abuse.