Kenya: Njogu Hangs On to Win Muthaiga Open

The Great Rift Valley Golf Resort's Simon Njogu beat home player Mutahi Kibugu by six shots, to claim the Muthaiga Open golf title at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course on Sunday.

The plus one handicap Njogu, who finished second to Samuel Njoroge of Railway during the Mt Kenya Open championship two weeks ago, started well during the first and second rounds on Saturday where he fired rounds of one under par 70 and two over 73.

However, three back to back bogeys in the first nine and four more at the back's 12th, 14th, 15th and 17th saw him close round three with four over par 75 though his three rounds total of five over par 218 was still better than the 18-year-old Kibugu, who carded 76 in the final round for 244 having fired two identical rounds of 74 each in day one.

Finishing in third place on 225 gross was Ruiru Sports Club's Bernard Omondi while Railway's George Felix and Limuru's John Kariuki won the first and second rounds gross on 70 and 73.

The final round gross winner was Chris Andrea from Ruiru on 72. In the nett section, youngster Taimur Malik from Windsor combined 76, 72 and 69 for nett 217 to win by one shot from Ruiru's Frank Munyua with home player Evans Vitisia taking the third prize on 219.

The three nett rounds winners were Ben Murimi on 70, Stanley Kirui on 68 and Quresh Bhatt who carded nett 71. The 54-hole event, the second leg of the 2019 Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series, which also counts towards the World Amateur Rankings, attracted a field of 80 golfers playing off handicap nine and under.

At Sigona Golf Club, Serah Khanyereri, one of the leading lady golfers in the country, was in her best form during the weekend's Crown Paints sponsored Ladies Open golf tournament at Sigona Golf Club.

Playing off handicap three, Khanyereri from Royal Nairobi Golf Club dropped two shots at fifth and eighth, recovered one with a birdie at the ninth for one over par in the first nine. Thereafter, Khanyereri pared seven holes in a row, dropped a shot at the 18th after picking up a birdie at the 17th to finish on one over par 73 gross, to claim the Silver division title.

Home player Rachna Patel finished second in the Silver division on 83 after beating Naomi Wafula of Golf Park on countback. Taking the nett title in the Silver division was Naomi Wakesho also from Golf Park with nett 72, winning by a shot from Shobna Patel on 73.

It was a great day also to the nine-years-old Belinda Wanjiru now playing off handicap 32 and also from Golf Park who carded 99 gross, to clinch the Bronze (Division 2) title ahead of Maureen Wroe. Winning the nett in the Bronze division was Sonia Patel with a score of 73 nett, followed in second place by Jenifer Kariuki on 76 nett.

The ladies were later joined by the men who played an 18-hole stableford subsidiary round where Anil Lala playing off handicap 20 posted an impressive 42 points, to beat Ngondo Kimemia by one point while J.V. Bhatt was third with 40 points. The two nines went to Ravi Shah on 22 points and David Mighty who also carded 22 points.

Summarised results

At Thika Greens Golf Resort; Kirinyaga Golf Day; Overall winner P. Giathi 43 points, David Karuma 43 points, J.P. Muraguri 40 Lady winner- Nancy Ndung'u 37, Carol Muthoni 37, Nines; S. Munyua 20, A. Muhoro 21, Longest Drive- Men- Paul Kanyeki, Lady- Nancy Ndungu, Nearest to Pin- J. Ngugi.

At Kenya Railway Golf Club; sponsored by Isaac Gichia; Overall winner Moturi Kinyori 38 points, Men winner- Jitu Mandavia 37 cb Edward Kerich 37, Fauz Mwanzi 36, G. Kingori Maina 36, Lady winner- Jane Ndirangu 37, Nancy Kariuki 25, Gross- Paul Ngugi 26, Nines; Onesmus Gachunu 19, B. Mutisya 21. Guest winner B.M. Mbai 33 pts.

At Ruiru; Friends of Vice Captain; Golf Day; Men winner David K Mbugua 66 nett, cb Zak Muigai 66 nett, Josphat Mbugua 67, Lady winner Jane Mwaura 67, Wambui Rugu hcp 71: Nines; Linus Wachira 30, John Nyaga 32nett. Guest winner Fredrick Wagura 70nett.