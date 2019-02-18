Malawi: Citizen Lwara Links Two MPs to Killings of People With Albinism

Through his post on social media, Facebook on February 14, Samuel Lwara has linked two Members of Parliament voted into the august House during the first general elections in 1994 as possible suspects to the links of the killings of people with Albinism.

Lwara did not mention their names but he gave hints that before being voted as Parliamentarians, one was a dentist clinician based at a government clinic at Nkando in Mulanje and the other was his headmaster at Chingoli Primary School in the same district.

Lwara told a very moving story that he was from the Northern Region where he did his early part of his education at Bwiba F.P. School in Karonga before his father picked up a job as a principal at Thuchila Farm Institute in early 1980s.

He was then enrolled at Chingoli where he failed to win friends but found one who happened to be a kid with Albinism.

"I had a good friend of the Albino type of a person,(name withheld). So brilliant and active in many ways that I never imagined I would come across in my childhood life," writes Lwara. "So kind, and ever sympathetic and reasonable enough [who easily read] my mind when it felt like I was ignoring him as others were doing against him.

"He could show me a sorrowful face and shed tears that filled his cheeks and made the color of his skin turn a little bit red, at the same time holding my shoulders or my waist. I ended up sobing as well."

He said they became inseparable because him being his first time in Mulanje at a tender age, his Chichewa was not pleasant enough to communicate with, whilst his friend had a colour problem.

"Our relationship was as a result of two different things between us, but all one in common. We were both laughing stocks but we were so dear to each other.

"This other time, my friend suffered from flu and I had a toothache. We both got the permission to go and visit a government clinic at Nkando where we were both examined accordingly. It was only me who had a toothache but, surprisingly, the Dental Assistant insisted to treat us in the same manner as dental patients of which he did.

"He removed a tooth on me and three from my friend. He cried on top of his voice, but the clinician took a ball of white cotton, and squeezed it into his mouth to silence him. I failed to hold my temper and I demanded my tooth from this ruthless dentist so that I show it to my parents at home just like my friend.

"I got mine while sadly my friend didn't. We confusingly left the clinic. I went straight home just like my friend did. With persistent pain, I stayed home for three days before returning to school."

Lwara recounts that upon returning to school he was informed that his dear friend had gone missing on the very same day they went to the clinic together and was found dead along the river bank on his way home with some parts of his body missing including his front teeth.

Gripped with fear, Lwara said he just rushed back home and feigned that he was still not feeling well. He never disclosed this to his parents but he suffered hallucinations at night.

He said his friend's remains were buried at a graveyard just close to the school and every morning it gave him the shivers when he saw fresh dark soil on his grave.

"I could imagine all sorts of life down there in the grave pit where he slept motionlessly. Some of my fellow pupils could mock and tease me but I only sobbed.

"One day in June, I saw some villagers at the graveyard with that dental clinician forming part of the group. Nothing unusual with that being a graveyard but the headmaster called for an emergency assembly where we were told that some people at night had exhumed the remains of this friend of mine from his grave and there was no trace of it."

Lwara narrates that his heart was filled with grief and he took silent refuge by the school's woodlot for a short, intending to slip away unnoticed until he heard his headboy calling out his name while pointing in the opposite direction where he saw the dental clinician in the company of their headmaster.

He said he asked his father to transfer him from Chingoli to Namulenga Boys which he complied.

"Having this story in mind, after the first general elections in 1994, both the then headmaster of Chingoli School and that ruthless dental clinician made it to Parliament.

"I both met them in Zomba during one of the sittings and we shook hands. I have no doubt that some of our politicians are truly indeed behind killings of our beloved ones. But this year will be the end this ugly malpractices as one of our own Albino will make it to Parliament on MCP ticket," Lwara signs off.