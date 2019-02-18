South Africa: Bonang Heads to India for UN Gender Equality Summit

Johannesburg — TV personality Bonang Matheba is heading to Mumbai, India where she will be a panelist at the upcoming #WeSeeEqual Gender Equality summit.

The summit, which is co-hosted by P&G and UN Women, "will bring together leading voices in policy, government, business, media and entertainment from across the Indian subcontinent, the Middle East and Africa," according to a press statement.

Speaking about the opportunity, Bonang said: "I am passionate about gender equality, and especially about creating a brighter future for the women of tomorrow. I am excited about taking part in this important conversation doing more to help girls everywhere reach their full potential."

Joining her on the day will be Bollywood actress Richa Chadha, award-winning Egyptian actress Amina Khalil and UN Women Chief Communications and Advocacy Tia T. Gordon. The panel is set to discuss obstacles that are "holding young women back and the role that the media, brands and influencers can play in creating a gender equal world for the next generation."

This is not the first time that Bonang will be addressing an audience at a UN event. In 2018 the star attended the UN General Assembly in New York where she moderated the "Leave No Girl Behind" discussion.

