South Africa: Enhle Mbali Partners With Luxury Wig Supplier to Launch Her Own Range

Johannesburg — Enhle Mbali has partnered up with wig supplier La Bello Beauty to bring to life her own hair range.

Sharing a post on Instagram that took fans behind-the-scenes of her La Bello Beauty photo shoot, Enhle wrote: "Welcome my hair range Labello by Enhle Mbali with my Enhle dolls. I have been hearing these ladies look like me so I got them to be my Enhle dolls @labellodoll's was so much fun."

According to a press statement, "the brand features ready to wear, luxury synthetic wigs created for the everyday woman who likes to switch up her style and stay in budget. Both affordable and fashionable, the La Bello Beauty brand allows women to feel empowered without compromising on style."

Sharing the post on their own Instagram, La Bello Beauty confirmed that they have launched the company in South Africa with Enhle as a partner.

Source: Supplied