Kenya: Mwamba Hand Mean Machine Crushing Defeat

Mwamba touched down eight tries to blow away Mean Machine from the University of Nairobi 51-8 in a one-sided Kenya Cup match at Ruaraka Sports Club on Saturday.

Winger Joel Inzuga might have scored a hat-trick of tries, but its flanker Collins Injera who scored a brace, besides creating three chances as Mwamba registered their highest bonus point victory.

Prop Deus Mudaki, hooker Salaton Muturi and substitute back Hussein Yahya scored Mwamba's other tries as fullback Daniel Taabu made three conversions and a penalty.

Centre Valentine Odoyo scored Machine's only try as the varsity students trailed 25-0 at the break.

Injera is now placed second in the Kenya Cup try scoring charts with nine tries, two behind Kabras Sugar's fullback Philip Wokorach.

"I am just enjoying and it is good to hit the local 15s rugby scene back in a good way," said the Kenya Sevens star.

"The good thing is that the young players in Mwamba are coming up nicely and they now know what they want as I endeavour to guide them."

Injera said that it's his dream to guide Mwamba to the Kenya Cup semi-finals playoffs.

Mwamba head coach Kevin Wambua hailed the role experienced Injera and eighth man Tony Owuor are playing in the team after the huge win.

"We settled early unlike the previous match. It's good to have Injera at full fitness. Him and Owuor would have brought that belief in players that they can make it " said Wambua.