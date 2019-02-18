Kenya: Kakamega Homeboyz Down Tusker at Ruaraka

Former champion Tusker suffered an embarrassing 1-0 home loss to Kakamega Homeboyz in a SportPesa Premier League match that was staged at the Ruaraka grounds on Saturday.

Allan Wanga returned to haunt his former employers, who failed to find the back of the net, despite enjoying possession for lengthy periods of the first half.

Wanga struck in the 42nd minute when he evaded Modest Aloro just in front of the goal mouth before sending an unstoppable shot home to give the visitors the lead.

Wanga, who was playing through injury, did not celebrate the goal but slowly limped back to position to await the restart.

“I thank God that we have had a good game and I thank him for the goal as well. I have a small injury on my knee but I decided to push through so that we could preserve the lead. I will have it checked this evening and I hope it isn’t too bad,” the burly striker, who is also the team's caretaker manager, said.